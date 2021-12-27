Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period.

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.40 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.