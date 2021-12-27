Nwam LLC Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.16 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

