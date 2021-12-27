Nwam LLC Sells 119 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 238.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 821,240 shares of company stock valued at $134,588,496. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

NYSE:NET opened at $137.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.