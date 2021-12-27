Nwam LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 9,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 133,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

NYSE:MDT opened at $102.90 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.