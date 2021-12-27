Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

CE stock opened at $161.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $157.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

