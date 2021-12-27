Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 356 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $495,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $103.69 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

