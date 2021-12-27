Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,434,000 after buying an additional 469,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,038,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

