Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,511 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.89 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.