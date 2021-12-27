Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 481 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average of $260.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

