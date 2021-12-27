OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $6.06 or 0.00011864 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $4.83 million and $60,166.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

