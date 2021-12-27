Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 9,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 995,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $524.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,410 shares of company stock valued at $737,718 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

