ODUWA Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $9,827.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,635.24 or 0.99845329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00033444 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $765.39 or 0.01509247 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

