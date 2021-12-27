Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and $311,747.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.91 or 0.00007598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,240.61 or 0.99590928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00033880 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $754.81 or 0.01467040 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.