Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.29. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

OSBC stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

