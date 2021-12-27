One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $320.56 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.