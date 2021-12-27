OneRoot Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $101,647.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $605,282.77 and $101,647.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007125 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

