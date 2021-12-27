Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Cut by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $90.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

