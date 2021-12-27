ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 844 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $638.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

