Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $1.26 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00062992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.69 or 0.07907716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,422.20 or 0.99892708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00053638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.