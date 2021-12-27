Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $131.30 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.10.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

