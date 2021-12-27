Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $292,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $131.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.10.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

