Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $561.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $521.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $566.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

