Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $561.78 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $566.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

