PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PNNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

PNNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.89. 1,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,196. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $461.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $2,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 23.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 10.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.