PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $2,985,150. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,016,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

