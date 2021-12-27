Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 132.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after acquiring an additional 471,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $24,971,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of PNR opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

