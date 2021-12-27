PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). PetIQ posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%.

PETQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PetIQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.15 million, a PE ratio of -48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

