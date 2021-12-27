Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €219.50 ($249.43) and last traded at €218.00 ($247.73). Approximately 6,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €214.50 ($243.75).

PFV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($180.11) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €146.38 ($166.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €211.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €185.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

