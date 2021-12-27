PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $18.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $475.15. 24,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

