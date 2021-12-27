PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after buying an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

ADBE stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $575.50. 12,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,342. The company has a market cap of $274.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.95 and its 200 day moving average is $622.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

