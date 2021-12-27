PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 555 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.5% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 961 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.13. The company had a trading volume of 225,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897,820. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $951.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.