PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 79,687 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $126.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,771. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.66 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.61.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

