PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Position Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the period. PPD accounts for about 3.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 0.58% of PPD worth $96,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PPD by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PPD by 22.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $11,983,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,567. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $6,309,960,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.