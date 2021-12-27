Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $13.73

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $13.01. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 22 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

The firm has a market cap of $599.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 108,091 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 375,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 94,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

