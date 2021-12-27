Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Primerica by 120.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

NYSE:PRI opened at $153.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.84 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

