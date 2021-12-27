Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $3.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

PROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Progenity stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 135,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,382,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $7.86.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progenity will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Progenity by 4,195.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth $228,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth $56,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150,223 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

