PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce $63.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.39 million and the highest is $64.00 million. PROS posted sales of $60.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $250.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.84 million to $250.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $270.74 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $278.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROS by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PROS by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

PRO stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.58.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.