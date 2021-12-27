ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading 5.6% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.74 and last traded at $87.60. 11,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,102,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 62.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

