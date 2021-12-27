Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

