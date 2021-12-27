Provoco Token Price Tops $0.0000 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $29,997.69 and approximately $10.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.