Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. 234,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,032. Prudential has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

