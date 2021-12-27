PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,354,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415,387 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $245,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after acquiring an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,791,000 after purchasing an additional 208,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,877,000 after purchasing an additional 276,351 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,242. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

