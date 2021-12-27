Pyrk Achieves Market Cap of $35,875.93 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $35,875.93 and $1,790.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

