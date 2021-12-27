Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Q2 reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,502 shares of company stock worth $14,875,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

QTWO stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. Q2 has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

