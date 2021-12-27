QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce sales of $3.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $12.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.90 million, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $19.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QuickLogic by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.19 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

