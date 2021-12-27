Quotient Technology (QUOT) and Its Peers Critical Review

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Quotient Technology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quotient Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 131 577 634 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.62%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 40.96%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.52 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.54

Quotient Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Quotient Technology peers beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

