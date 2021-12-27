Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Shares Up 3.1%

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. 3,076,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.

About Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX)

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raging River Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raging River Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.