Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 225,760 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2,653.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,760 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $78,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,097. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $262.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

