Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 138,727 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,727 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

