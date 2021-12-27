Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 6,907 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,719 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.22. 232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.02 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.66.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

